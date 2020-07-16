Caught on camera: Michigan police officer helps baby restart breathing

(CBS News) — A Sterling Heights, Michigan police officer is being hailed as a hero after he rescued a 3-week-old girl while on patrol, and the incident was caught on the officer’s dashcam.



Officer Cameron Maciejewski was called to a home just before 10:00 p.m., Thursday, July 9, on a report of an infant not breathing.



Maciejewski was first to arrive on scene, took the baby in his arms and performed back thrusts in an attempt to clear her airways.



After a few seconds, the baby coughed up the obstruction and began to cry.



Sterling Heights Fire officials arrived and treated the baby before she was transported to the hospital for evaluation.