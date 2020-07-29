Caught on Camera: Two-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania

National News

by: Cody Butler

Posted: / Updated:

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) – A violent crash caught on camera in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania left two people injured.

Take a look at this dash cam video. It shows a man driving a white car crashing into a blue car before flipping over. It happened just before 9am this on Route 11 in South Abington Township.

The driver of the white car crawled out of the front windshield with several cuts on his head and arms. The woman in the blue car waited inside her car until paramedics arrived on the scene. Her injuries are unknown.

Route 11 in that area has since reopened.

