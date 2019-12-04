Cause of fire that killed animals at wildlife park unknown

National News
Posted: / Updated:

In this Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 photo, a giraffe runs in a fire on the grounds at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, Ohio. At least 10 animals have died in a barn fire that erupted at the wildlife park, officials said. (Aaron DiBucci via AP)

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The cause of a barn fire that killed 10 animals at an Ohio wildlife park remains unknown, the state fire marshal’s office said Wednesday.

The Nov. 28 blaze broke out in the southwest corner of a barn at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, killing three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok.

Springboks and bongos are types of antelope. Officials captured a loose zebra and a giraffe that escaped.

The cause is undetermined given extensive damage to the building, state fire officials said. It’s also unknown whether a power outage the day before was connected to the fire.

The park is a drive-thru wildlife park, in which visitors can watch and feed animals on the 100-acre (405,000-square-meter) property. According to its Facebook page, it celebrated its 50th season in 2018.

Port Clinton is on Lake Erie in northern Ohio, between Toledo and Cleveland.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/5"

Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday Forecast: Cooler & Breezy"

AIDS AWARENESS MONTH

Thumbnail for the video titled "AIDS AWARENESS MONTH"

Fill a Purse

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fill a Purse"

Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Someone You Should Know: For people with dementia, art & essential oils combine for therapy"

St. Mary's Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Wrestling"

Rental Standards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rental Standards"

RADD Judge

Thumbnail for the video titled "RADD Judge"

Kenmare Ambulance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kenmare Ambulance"

Twice Blessed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Twice Blessed"

Robot Surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robot Surgery"

Teddy Bears

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Bears"

Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Bball"

Dickinson Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Crash"

Boys HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Bball"

Devin Schulz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Devin Schulz"

Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Camper Explosion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Camper Explosion"

Snow Plowing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Plowing"

Lincoln Water Line

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln Water Line"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge