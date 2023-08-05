CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ricky Rubio, a 12-year veteran of the NBA and a member of the Spanish National Team, announced Saturday that he was putting his career on hold indefinitely to focus on mental health.
Rubio, who currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, asked for support in a statement issued through the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB).
He did not disclose any details that led to the decision.
“I decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health,” Rubio said. “I want to thank all the support I have received from the FEB to understand my decision. Today #family makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right.”
The 32-year-old player has two seasons and $12.5 million left on a contract signed with the Cavs last summer.
Cavs GM Koby Altman said Rubio informed them Saturday of his decision.
“We were informed today by Ricky and his representation that he has decided to step away from his illustrious basketball career to focus on his mental health at this time. We understand how difficult of a decision this was for him and will balance providing whatever support we can while simultaneously respecting Ricky’s request for privacy,” Altman said.
Rubio was set to play in the FIBA Basketball World Cup with the defending champions of the Spanish National Team later this month. He withdrew from the team Friday.