BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Despite Dr. Walensky being up-to-date on her vaccines, a press release from the CDC states that she tested positive on the evening of October 21. She is currently experiencing mild symptoms, and nothing major has been reported as of the release.

Consistent with CDC guidelines, the director will be isolating at home and conducting her meetings virtually until she tests negative. CDC senior staff and others who have been in close contact with Dr. Walensky have also been informed, and are taking appropriate steps to monitor their own health.

More information about CDC guidelines when diagnosed with COVID-19 can be found here.