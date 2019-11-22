CDC: Don’t eat romaine lettuce from Salinas, CA

FILE – This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows Romaine Lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak. They also say not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

In an unusually blunt and direct warning, the Centers for Disease Control is advising consumers to not consume any romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas, California region, due to an E. coli outbreak that has sickened more than 40 people in 16 states.

North Dakota at this point is not one of the states affected.

The warning and recall includes all types of romaine lettuce harvested from Salinas, California, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and packages of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix and Caesar salad.

The CDC says if you bought romaine or anything containing romaine from Salinas, you should immediately throw it away.

Restaurants are advised to ask their distributors where the romaine is coming from — if it’s from Salinas, they are asked to not sell or use the product.

Most romaine lettuce products are labeled with a harvest location showing where they were grown.