CDC: Don’t eat romaine lettuce from Salinas, CA

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Nov. 20, 2018 file photo shows Romaine Lettuce in Simi Valley, Calif. U.S. health officials are telling people to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, Calif., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, as they investigate a food poisoning outbreak. They also say not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

In an unusually blunt and direct warning, the Centers for Disease Control is advising consumers to not consume any romaine lettuce grown in the Salinas, California region, due to an E. coli outbreak that has sickened more than 40 people in 16 states.

North Dakota at this point is not one of the states affected.

The warning and recall includes all types of romaine lettuce harvested from Salinas, California, such as whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and packages of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix and Caesar salad.

The CDC says if you bought romaine or anything containing romaine from Salinas, you should immediately throw it away.

Restaurants are advised to ask their distributors where the romaine is coming from — if it’s from Salinas, they are asked to not sell or use the product.

Most romaine lettuce products are labeled with a harvest location showing where they were grown.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/22"

BODY LAB USA

Thumbnail for the video titled "BODY LAB USA"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/22"

Tik Tok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tik Tok"

Aaron's TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron's TikTok"

Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday: A Warm Weekend With A Cool Down To Follow"

Space Heater Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Space Heater Safety"

Class A State Volleyball Quarterfinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A State Volleyball Quarterfinals"

Class B State Volleyball Quarterfinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B State Volleyball Quarterfinals"

Bismarck State Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck State Volleyball"

Lincoln PD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lincoln PD"

Tribal Real ID's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Real ID's"

Airman Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airman Awarded"

Thursday, November 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, November 21st, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Savanna's Act

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savanna's Act"

Olivia Lone Bear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olivia Lone Bear"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Stanley Elementary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Elementary"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/21"

Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pardons"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge