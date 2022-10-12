BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A new breakthrough in the COVID-9 vaccines will help to improve resistance and reduce transmission in everyone — including children.

On October 12, CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, M.D, M.O.H, signed a decision memo to expand the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines to children from ages 5-11. This follows the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) authorization of the use of updated COVID vaccines on children.

The updated COVID-19 Vaccines add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the most recent composition of the vaccine, which will aid in restoring protection to the body and helping to target variants of Omicron that are more easily transmitted and are able to bypass the immune system.

The FDA claims that their authorization of these updated vaccines will help to protect the younger age group, and are critical steps in the country’s ever-improving vaccine program.