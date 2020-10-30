CDC lifts ban on US cruises

National News

by: Tristi Rodriguez

Posted:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Friday the resumption of cruise ship operations in U.S. waters.

Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 on cruise ships, the CDC says a careful approach is needed to safely resume operations.

The CDC is establishing requirements to mitigate the COVID-19 risk to passengers and crew, prevent the further spread of the virus from cruise ships into U.S. communities and protect public health and safety.

The initial phases will consist of testing and additional safeguards for crew members. Cruise ship operators will build the laboratory capacity needed to test future passengers.

The phases could change as public health considerations and cruise ship operators’ demonstrated ability to mitigate COVID-19 risk.

A No Sail Order was issued in March by the CDC director as a safety precaution.

