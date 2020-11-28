CDC sets meeting on allocation of COVID-19 vaccine

National News

by: Elizabeth Chmurak

(NewsNation Now) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices released its agenda Friday to discuss and vote on the “allocation of initial supplies of COVID-19 vaccine: Phase 1.”

According to the announcement, the agenda will include: Phase 1 distribution of initial supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine, clinical considerations for populations, post-authorization safety monitoring update and a vote on allocating the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The panel of experts recommends who to vaccinate and when — advice that the government typically follows.

Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Moderna Inc. is expected to also seek emergency use of its vaccine soon.

FDA’s scientific advisers are holding a public meeting Dec. 10 to review Pfizer’s request, and send a recommendation to the FDA.

Manufacturers already have begun stockpiling coronavirus vaccine doses in anticipation of eventual approval, but the first shots will be in short supply and rationed.

The meeting set for Dec. 1 will be virtual.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

