CDC will make an updated recommendation on masks “soon”

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Diane, a nurse from Houston, Texas, sunbathes at the beach next to her husband, both wearing facemasks, in Miami Beach, Florida on June 16. Florida is reporting record daily totals of new coronavirus cases, but you’d never know it looking at the Sunshine State’s increasingly busy beaches and hotels. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to update its recommendation on masks.

CDC researchers have been conducting a scientific review about the masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scientists wanted to study if masks protect people from contracting COVID-19, not just prevent them from spreading it. The CDC has already published guidance on its website.

One recommendation says people should wear masks when they leave their home. The other recommends people wear a mask if they cannot properly social distance.

The new guidance is expected soon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

BLM March Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM March Fargo"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20"

75 years of marriage

Thumbnail for the video titled "75 years of marriage"

Williston Theater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Theater"

Monday "Kruze"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday "Kruze""

Rolette Immunizations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rolette Immunizations"

Free trip to the zoo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free trip to the zoo"

COVID-19 Update 6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-20"

Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Sticks Baseball"

Dacotah Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dacotah Speedway"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Sabre Dogs Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs Baseball"

Juneteenth in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juneteenth in Minot"

Mandan Flickertails Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails Baseball"

Friday, June 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Hairdresser

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hairdresser"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss