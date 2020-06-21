CDC will make an updated recommendation on masks “soon”

Diane, a nurse from Houston, Texas, sunbathes at the beach next to her husband, both wearing facemasks, in Miami Beach, Florida on June 16. Florida is reporting record daily totals of new coronavirus cases, but you’d never know it looking at the Sunshine State’s increasingly busy beaches and hotels. (Photo by Eva Marie UZCATEGUI / AFP)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to update its recommendation on masks.

CDC researchers have been conducting a scientific review about the masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Scientists wanted to study if masks protect people from contracting COVID-19, not just prevent them from spreading it. The CDC has already published guidance on its website.

One recommendation says people should wear masks when they leave their home. The other recommends people wear a mask if they cannot properly social distance.

The new guidance is expected soon.