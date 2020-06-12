Celebrate the flower of love on National Red Rose Day

by: CNN Newsource

Isn’t it enough to buy red roses on Valentine’s Day and your sweetie’s birthday? Nope…they’ve also got their own day.

It’s National Red Rose Day!

Roses have a long history being used as decoration in wedding ceremonies. That’s probably how they became a symbol of love to give on special holidays…or to get back into good graces after you’ve messed up!

Roses are also used in perfumes and herbal teas.

You don’t have to buy a dozen long-stemmed roses to celebrate the flower on its special day. Try growing your own!

They’re in bloom right now. Just be careful, because Bret Michaels wasn’t lying when he said “every rose has its thorn.”

Also, just because you haven’t found your soul mate doesn’t mean roses aren’t for you. You can give yellow roses to show friendship, or pink roses to say “thank you.”

It is National Red Rose Day, but we won’t tell if you cheat a little on the color!

