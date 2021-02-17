Charging decision on South Dakota AG expected Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A prosecutor plans to announce whether she is filing criminal charges against the state attorney general for hitting and killing a pedestrian with his car.

Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo, who helped Hyde County State’s Attorney Emily Sovell evaluate the case, says Sovell will announce her decision Thursday morning. Vargo does not know Stovell’s plans.

Public safety officials have said Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg was distracted before he drove onto a highway shoulder where he struck 55-year-old Joe Boever. Ravnsborg has said he is confident he did not commit a crime. The attorneys deciding whether to charge Ravnsborg have taken months to further assess the crash.

