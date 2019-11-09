Chemical mixture at Massachusetts Buffalo Wild Wings kills 1 employee, hospitalizes 10 others

JACKSONVILLE, FL – FEBRUARY 01: Buffalo Wild Wings exterior on February 1, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Buffalo Wild Wings)

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities have identified the Buffalo Wild Wings employee who died after breathing in fumes from a powerful cleaning agent at the restaurant.

WCVB-TV reports that Burlington fire officials say 32-year-old Ryan Baldera, the general manager, was overcome by the fumes and died after being rushed to a local hospital Thursday night. At least 10 people were hospitalized.

Authorities say he was married and had an infant son, The Boston Globe reports.

Officials responded to reports of a chemical reaction in the kitchen area. Authorities evacuated the Burlington restaurant and urged anyone inside at the time to get medical treatment, if needed.

A Buffalo Wild Wings statement says the company is “shocked and saddened” and working with the franchisee and authorities.

The suburban Boston sports bar is closed while the investigation continues.

