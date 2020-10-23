Chick-fil-A sauces will soon be sold at select grocery stores to help fund employee scholarships

National News

by: Alexa Mencia and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Chick-fil-A)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — You soon won’t have to visit a Chick-fil-A restaurant to get your hands on the fast-food chain’s signature sauces.

Chick-fil-A announced plans Thursday to sell its sauces at select grocery stores and retailers nationwide, and all of the proceeds will go toward a scholarship initiative for employees.

The chain said that starting in mid-November, 16-ounce bottles of the company’s signature sauces will be made available for purchase at participating retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. You’ll be able to find the sauces at stores such as Publix, Kroger, Walmart and Winn-Dixie.

The nationwide rollout is slated for early next year, the company said.

The fast-food chain didn’t provide any further details about other participating retailers or state-specific plans.

According to Chick-fil-A, 100% of royalties from the sauce sales will be donated to the company’s Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative, which helps pay for employees education.

The company has reportedly helped 60,000 of its Team Members pay for their education since 1970.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Robert Suhr KX News At 5:50am Forecast 10-23-20

Robert One Minute 10-23

FURRY FRIDAY OCT 23

NDC OCT 23

Nedrose Football

Restaurant Survival

covid and gyms

Masquerade Kits

Shiloh Christian Football

Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/22

Dr. Wynne: Re-Infection

Burleigh Commission

Budget Savings

Childcare survey

Mercer County needs EMTs

Static Testing Winter

Deer License

YHF

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/22

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss