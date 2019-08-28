Children born to US service members overseas will no longer be granted automatic citizenship

National News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued policy guidance on Wednesday outlining the requirements to obtain citizenship in the United States.

The new policy outlines the requirements regarding children of U.S. government employees and members of the United States armed forces employed or stationed outside the United States.

USCIS says beginning October 29, children born to U.S. service members outside the United States will no longer be automatically considered citizens. Parents will have to apply for citizenship on their child’s behalf.

The agency will no longer consider children of U.S. government employees and the U.S. armed forces residing outside of the United States as “residing in the United States” for purposes of requiring citizenship.

Learn more about the policy changes.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mike Schwindt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mike Schwindt"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Wednesday Morning One Minute Forecast 8/28"

Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Why Sundogs & Sun Halos Can Be Seen In The Summer"

The Warmth Is Back!

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Warmth Is Back!"

New Esport Teacher

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Esport Teacher"

Boys HS Soccer 8-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Soccer 8-27"

Boys HS Tennis 8-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Tennis 8-27"

New Zoo Vet

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Zoo Vet"

Costco

Thumbnail for the video titled "Costco"

Wounded Warrior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warrior"

Tree Removal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tree Removal"

I-94 Enforcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "I-94 Enforcement"

Census Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Canvassing"

Anderson Twins

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anderson Twins"

Bismarck High Football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck High Football"

Century Invite

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Invite"

Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hail Damage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hail Damage"

Spraying Mosquito

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spraying Mosquito"
More Video

Don't Miss