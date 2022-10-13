(WXIN) — Consumer product safety advocates are alerting people to two children’s sleepwear recalls.

Both recalls were initiated because the products fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. This can pose a risk of burn injuries to children.

The standards require that children’s sleepwear must be flame resistant and self-extinguish if a flame from a candle, match, lighter or similar item causes it to catch fire. They must also be tight-fitting.

One of the recalls involves nightgowns that were sold exclusively at JCPenny. The Dots & Dreams Dollie & Me-branded nightgowns were sold in rainbow print on a mint-green background and have “Wknd” screen-printed on the front of the garment.

The nightgowns were sold in sizes extra-extra-small through large and were accompanied by a matching doll-size nightgown, screen-printed with “No Glitter No Party.”

Recalled Dots & Dreams Dollie and Me nightgown with doll dress (Photo: CPSC)

“Dots & Dreams,” “Made in China,” “CA#29504” and “RN#93166” are printed on the pajama’s neck label.

The other recall involves children’s bathrobes that were sold exclusively at Amazon.com. The Ekouaer children’s bathrobes are hooded and were sold in short-sleeve and long-sleeve variations.

The CPSC says the long-sleeve bathrobes were sold in 11 colors: aqua blue, Christmas pattern, grid pattern, navy blue, pink, pink rainbow, purple, purple rainbow, rose red, red and sky blue. The short-sleeve bathrobes were sold in seven colors: aqua green, navy, pink, purple, red, rose and white.

Anyone with the recalled nightgown or bathrobe should take them from children. To get a refund, people need to destroy the garments by cutting them in half and sending the recalling firm a photo of the destroyed garment.

People can contact Jammers Apparel Group toll-free at 888-526-6377 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET or by email at recall@jammers.com. They can contact Ekouaer at 800-608-1432 Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT or by email at walshkelly15@gmail.com.