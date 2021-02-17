Chimp, monkeys, lemurs freeze at primate sanctuary amid Texas power outage

File photo of a monkey. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A chimpanzee, several monkeys, some lemurs and an uncounted number of birds have died after a nonprofit San Antonio-area wildlife sanctuary lost power amid record-low temperatures.

It’s yet another casualty of unforgiving winter weather that has seized much of Texas.

Primarily Primates Executive Director Brooke Chavez told the San Antonio Express-News that the power went out early Monday at the 70-acre sanctuary, which houses more than 400 primates.

Chavez, staff and volunteers mobilized generators, space heaters, propane tanks and blankets.

And as temperatures reached single-digit levels, the staff broke out carriers to evacuate animals to the San Antonio Zoo.

But Chavez said she and her staff began to find dead animals throughout the sanctuary.

“I never, ever thought my office would turn into a morgue, but it has,” Chavez told the San Antonio Express-News.

