China calls for solidarity not `finger-pointing’ on virus

NEW YORK (AP) — China says it’s time for solidarity and cooperation in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, not “finger-pointing” and “politicization.”

After weeks of elaborate praise of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s performance in the pandemic, President Donald Trump has turned to blaming China and halting U.S. contributions to the World Health Organization, accusing it of parroting misinformation from Beijing.

Consul-General Huang Ping said Tuesday “as the two biggest economies in the world, China and the United States need to lead the effort to fighting the coronavirus.”

Huang and China’s U.N. ambassador officially handed over a donation of medical supplies to hard-hit New York City.