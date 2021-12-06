Christmas lights and your electric bill

A lot of people tap into the Christmas spirit by putting it all on display in big light shows, but what about the cost?

For the less ambitious light lovers, here’s a breakdown of the average monthly utility cost.

A 7 foot tree inside with about 1,000 lights will run you $11 for the old incandescent, and $3 for LED

A 12 foot tree outside with large incandescent bulbs will cost about $120 versus $30 for the same size LED’s

A specialist with an electric co-op highlighted the three ways you can save.

“You want to look at the type of bulb, you want to use an LED, you want to look at the size of the bulb, then you want to make sure you have everything on a timer,” said David Hammond.

And a timer also comes in handy for inflatables, which will run more than $3 a day when left on too long.

But despite the cost, most say the payoff is well worth it.

“It takes time and effort but it’s really fun to do and it’s worth it in the end when you get to see it light up in the end and make so many people happy,” said Will Goepper.

Of course, the number one way to reduce your bill in the winter is a well-maintained furnace with a thermostat setting close to 68 degrees at least at night.