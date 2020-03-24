Live Now
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Classifying 'Essential Employees' in the COVID-19 pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have asked: “Who exactly qualifies as an essential worker?” To clarify some of the confusion about who exactly qualifies as an essential worker, we turned to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

DHS has made very clear who is part of the critical workforce. The list below was designed to ensure little to no interruption to the functioning infrastructure of the country during the pandemic, according to DHS:

  • Emergency Services
    • Police officers, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, firefighters, and 911 call center workers.
  • Chemical Section 
    • Those working in laboratories, pharmaceuticals, distribution facilities, transportation of raw chemical materials to producers of goods, and manufacturing plants.
  • Energy
    • Telecommunication, engineers, cyber-security, natural gas/propane workers and utility personnel.
  • Commercial Facilities  
    • Those in motion picture studios, broadcast media, motels, hotels, stadiums, zoos, museums, casinos, real estate, shopping malls, and professional sports.
  • Food and Agriculture  
    • Those working in a grocery store, pharmacy, some restaurant workers, farmers, food processing workers, food truck delivery drivers, company cafeterias, and the food and beverage industries.
  • Financial Services 
    • Employees residing in banks and other financial/lending offices.
  • Healthcare and Public Health 
  • Communications/ Information Technology 
  • Critical Manufacturing 
    • Those who manufacture products for any of the 16 Critical Infrastructure Sectors.
  • Government Facilities
  • Dams
  • Nuclear Reactors, Materials, and Waste 
  • Transportation 
    • Those in the areas of aviation, air-traffic, dispatchers, warehouse workers, truck and rest stop employees, maritime, mass transit, freight, and postal.
  • Water and Wastewater 
  • Defense Industrial Base 
    • Those supporting the U.S. military via manufacturing, production, IT, security, intelligence, mechanics, engineers, and intelligence support.

