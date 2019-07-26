Clever: Driver replaces broken tail light with red-colored sports drink

LONGMONT, Colorado — Broken tail lights are often a hassle, and sometimes getting it fixed happens later than it should.

But one driver in Colorado took matters into his own hands and came up with a pretty crafty solution.

In a Facebook post, police show a picture of the makeshift tail light on a vehicle — a red sports drink!

The officers recognized the hilarity of the encounter but stressed the importance of replacing faulty tail lights:

While we appreciate the ingenuity of this tail light, this is not a permanent solution. Working tail lights prevent accidents.

And for all those wondering, police later commented on the photo and said he did not, in fact, receive a ticket. They say the driver was even spotted at a repair shop later that day.

Better to be safe than sorry!