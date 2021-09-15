Climate change, logging collide — and a forest shrinks

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blaine Cook, a retired U.S. Forest Service forest management scientist, is seen walking through a logging site in the Black Hills National Forest, on July 14, 2021, near Custer City, S.D. Cook said his monitoring work last decade showed too many trees were being cut from the forest. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

CUSTER CITY, S.D. (AP) — Government scientists say the pace of logging in South Dakota’s Black Hills National Forest is too much and the forest is shrinking.

Worries about wildfires and tree-killing beetles drove U.S. officials to sharply ramp up logging years ago.

Across the U.S. West, more trees have been dying as climate change dramatically alters the landscape and leaves forests susceptible to wildfires and pests.

Critics say in the fervor to address the problem, federal officials are allowing the removal of too many older trees that can better withstand fire.

Forest Service Chief Randy Moore says a warming planet demands changes but the timber industry should be part of the solution.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Political News

More Politics

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Latest State News

See More State News

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories