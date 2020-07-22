Climber dies after falling hundreds of feet at Glacier National Park

FILE – This Sept. 4, 2017 file photo shows a view from the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park in Montana, with a lake ringed by mountains and tall trees.. (AP Photo/Beth J. Harpaz, File)

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has died after falling several hundred feet as he attempted to climb a rocky ridgeline in Glacier National Park.

Park officials said the unidentified victim was climbing the ridge known as Dragon’s Tail on Tuesday evening when he fell toward Hidden Lake.

The steep, off-trail climbing route located southwest of Mount Reynolds near Logan Pass is popular for its views of the lake.

Park officials say search and rescue efforts began immediately after dispatchers received a report about the fall.

The man’s body was later recovered by searchers on a helicopter operated by Two Bear Air.

