Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Clorox making 1M packages of wipes per day

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

This illustration photo shows a container of Clorox disinfecting wipes in a kitchen in Culver City, California, on April 24, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented demand for disinfecting wipes, and Clorox is making more of them than ever before.

USA Today quoted Clorox President Linda Rendle as saying the company is making nearly a million packages of wipes every day.

Rendle told ABC News Clorox has increased its manufacturing capacity for disinfecting products by 50 percent.

Clorox has acknowledged there’s a product shortage because of high demand.

The company expects the shortage to last until next year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 8/11

Life Hacks: Sunburn

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/11

Tuesday's Forecast: Hot with a slight chance for storms

NDC AUG 11

Summit League

Northwoods League baseball

National Guard Bridge

Firefighters and PPE

Mandan Apartment Fire

School Plans

Des Lacs Burlington football

High school football

Monday, August 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

F5 Project in Harvey

Mail Forwarding

Wilder Book

Census Workers

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/10

Move In Changes

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss