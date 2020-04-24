Clothing company offering free mask to every American ‘so we can stop this thing in its tracks’

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

A clothing company known for eco-friendly workout gear is making face coverings and offering them to every person in America for free to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Dhvani says as part of the donation-based effort, it will give health care workers medical-grade masks and everyone else will receive reusable cotton masks.

“With your help, we will manufacture and distribute masks to all 327 million American residents, absolutely free,” according to a video released by Dhvani.

The company shared the roughly three-minute video on its website and YouTube.

Avi Brown, co-founder and CEO of Dhvani, said in the video that the goal is to “put a mask on every American face so we can stop this thing in its tracks.”

The video says it’s made an initial donation of 10,000 medical grade face masks to Providence St. Vincent Medical Center along with an additional 1,000 to essential workers.

The effort is all donation-based. A GoFundMe account has raised over $23,800 as of Thursday morning.

For more on how to donate, click here.

To request a free mask, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/24"

Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: another round of scattered showers and storms"

Century Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Softball"

Mobile Home Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mobile Home Fire"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, April 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Marsy's Law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marsy's Law"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23"

Mandan Gift Card Blitz

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Gift Card Blitz"

Gateway to Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gateway to Science"

Counselor in Costumes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Counselor in Costumes"

Prison Adjusts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prison Adjusts"

Watford City Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Businesses"

First Responder, Pilot

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responder, Pilot"

Larks Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larks Parade"

Photo Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photo Challenge"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23"

Scattered rain & cooler temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered rain & cooler temperatures"

LM Wind Power Outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "LM Wind Power Outbreak"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge