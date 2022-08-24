BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — When one thinks of family road trips, they imagine a group ride in the car to a location a few states over. And then, you have the Coffey Family’s idea of one.

The Coffey Family, (including father Don, mother Susan, and daughter Liz), took this idea to extremes during their Coast 2 Coast Coffeys trip — in which Don and Liz biked from Cape Cod to Seattle to raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project.

KX has already covered the Coffey family’s biking trip during their stop here in North Dakota, but now that their trip is finished, we felt it’d be a great time to catch up with them and see how the rest of their trip went, as well as discuss their fundraising campaign and plans for the future.

Although most of the ride through the north after ND was fairly smooth, Don and Liz do report experiencing trouble from time to time.

“It was a hard slog through Montana and parts of Washington,” Don recalled, “While it was tremendously beautiful, about halfway across northern WA, we had to change our route as the mountains were becoming too difficult. “

Some of the family’s favorite moments from their trip include:

Riding through Teddy Roosevelt National Park

Seeing the Medora Musical

Long, windy rides and dinosaur highlights in Montana

Glacier National Park

Kootenai Falls, Montana

Lake Ponderay, Idaho

The wild ride down the mountain from Sherman Pass into the high desert town of Tonasket, WA

A full day off in Bavaria-inspired Leavenworth, WA

Upon the final stretch of their ride, Don and Liz were greeted by Susan, as well as the couples’ son Tom, (who served as an Army Ranger for five years), and his wife in Puyallup, WA. This was a monumental occasion for the Coffeys, who had previously been unable to visit their son’s first home due to the pandemic.

The family is pleased to announce that upon completion of their fundraiser, they were not only able to meet their goal of raising $5,000 for the Wounded Warrior Project but far exceed it.

“People have been fascinated with the effort and the process and exceptionally supportive of the Wounded Warrior Project,” says Don, “Most people were intrigued with the ride and would ask, ‘what are your days like?’ and ‘how do you plan for something like this?’ Generally, we told EVERYONE that we met what we were up to. As a result of that, we were able to raise more than $8,000 for the WWP. Our goal was $5,000, and we raised $8,075.”

“The adventure has been wonderful, but it’ll also be great to get back home,” Don continued, “Our dogs, Mick and Minn, will be happy to have room to spread out in their yard again, I’m sure. It feels great to be done, but it’s also bittersweet because the journey has come to an end.”

“Seeing so much of our beautiful country was really wonderful,” echoed Susan, “but the very best part was spending a bit of time with family and friends. We met family members we’d never met before, and that really meant a lot to the three of us. Many people welcomed us into their homes and fed us — some even invited us to sleep indoors in real beds. Don commented today that he and Liz had a lot of laughs on the side. She agreed. They’re hilarious individuals.”

While Liz is scheduled for a flight out of Seattle later on in the month, Don and Liz will drive back to Florida in the motor home they bought for the journey, visiting family and friends in Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons, and Atchison, Kansas. They’re also hoping to see some more attractions on their way back, such as more statues and the Buffalo Bill Museum in North Platte, Nebraska.

Following the journey’s end, life will return to normal for the family. According to the Coffeys, Susan will return to her routine of walking, working out, and volunteering, while Liz will return to Madrid, Spain, where she currently lives with her husband Larry. Don will resume riding on local trails, and while there are no more coast-to-coast trips planned, he’s considering another ride through the Florida Keys when winter comes.

“This was the best summer of my life,” says Don. “I got to spend three months with my wife and daughter, having the adventure of a lifetime, while raising money for a truly worthy cause.”