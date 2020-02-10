Coast Guard brings $338M of seized cocaine to San Diego

National News
Posted: / Updated:

In this Nov. 16, 2019 photo provided by the U.S Coast Guard, crew members from the cutter Thetis hoist interdicted drugs seized in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The U.S. Coast Guard says nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego. The drug haul estimated to be worth about $338 million is scheduled for off loading from the cutter Munro at Naval Base San Diego on Monday morning, Feb. 10, 2020. The cocaine was seized in eight operations by the crews of four cutters between mid-November and mid-January. (Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Barney/U.S. Coast Guard via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says nearly 20,000 pounds of cocaine seized in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

The drug haul estimated to be worth about $338 million was offloaded from the cutter Munro at Naval Base San Diego on Monday morning.

The cocaine was seized in eight operations by the crews of four cutters between mid-November and mid-January.

The Coast Guard released aerial surveillance video showing boats being pursued and boarded at sea.

The Coast Guard says the campaign against drug cartels involves numerous U.S. agencies as well as the Navy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Video shows moment Perry County school bus overturned"

Perry County bus crash caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Perry County bus crash caught on camera"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/11"

What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight

Thumbnail for the video titled "What to know about the Arctic front that arrives tonight"

Credit Score

Thumbnail for the video titled "Credit Score"

Flood Protection Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Protection Meeting"

Candidate For Minot City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Candidate For Minot City Council"

Motivational Speakers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Motivational Speakers"

TRNP Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Road"

Four Day School Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Four Day School Week"

Giving Hearts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Hearts"

Bismarck HS Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck HS Bball"

Maria Mann

Thumbnail for the video titled "Maria Mann"

Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, February 10th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MPS Lunch Policy

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Lunch Policy"

Wanted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wanted"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

DOT Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Grant"

Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobcats"

Helicopter Crackdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helicopter Crackdown"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge