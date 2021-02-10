Coast Guard rescues trio from deserted island where they lived on rats, coconuts for a month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Cuban nationals were rescued Tuesday after surviving more than 30 days on a deserted island in the Bahamas.

A U.S. Coast Guard crews operating from Miami spotted the trio waving a large makeshift flag during a routine air patrol around Anguilla Cay on Monday.

Weather delayed the rescue by about a day. The crew dropped the group food, water and a radio, and a U.S. Coast Guard Clearwater helicopter was deployed to the scene to hoist the group to safety.

The Coast Guard said on Twitter that the group included two men and a woman.

(Source: U.S. Coast Guard)

On Tuesday, the trio was airlifted off the island and taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West, Florida. No injuries were reported.

According to the Coast Guard, the group had been stranded on the island for 33 days. Local 10 reports they had struggled to find fresh water and had been living on conch shells, rats and coconuts.

“That is pretty extraordinary. It was incredible,” Lt. Justin Dougherty with the Coast Guard told the news station. “I don’t know how they did it. I am amazed that they were in such good shape.”

