Coca-Cola, Molson Coors teaming up on hard seltzer

FILE – In this July 20, 2019, photo a Coca-Cola billboard is shown over left field at SunTrust Park during a baseball game between the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves in Atlanta. With the help of Molson Coors, Coca-Cola will start selling hard seltzer. The companies said the new alcoholic beverage will come in the form of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which they hope to have on store shelves in the first half of 2021. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — With the help of Molson Coors, Coca-Cola will start selling the “hard stuff” — hard seltzer, that is.

The companies said the new alcoholic beverage will come in the form of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, which they hope to have on shelves in the first half of 2021.

The hard seltzer will come in four flavors: Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, Strawberry Guava and Tropical Mango.

Molson Coors, which has two other seltzer brands in its portfolio, will handle the marketing, sales and distribution of the alcohol-infused mineral water, a product that has seen massive growth in the U.S. recently.