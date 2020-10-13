COLD CASE SOLVED: Man indicted for 1981 Beckley murder of Cynthia Miller

National News

by: Paris Dunford

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 that a man was indicted for the murder of Cynthia Miller, a cold case almost 40 years in the making.

Earl James Robbins was indicted on one count of First Degree Murder, in connection to the murder of Cynthia Miller. On August 27, 1981, Miller, a Raleigh County teacher, was found dead in her home with gunshot wounds. It happened to be her wedding day.

Cynthia Miller

The case, which was under investigation by Beckley Police for years, was reopened in 2017. Officers also asked West Virginia State Police to join them on the investigation.

Robbins was also indicted in the Raleigh County grand jury for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor. He was indicted on one count of Abduction, one count of Kidnapping, and one count of First Degree Sexual Assault.

Earl James Robbins

Further details of this case and the investigation were not released.

Robbins is currently in prison in California. Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, Kristen Keller, said the next step is to fill out paperwork for the extradition process. Once brought back to Raleigh County, he will face trial. It is unclear how long the process will take.

