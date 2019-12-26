Colorado daycare owner arrested after kids found behind false wall

(AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her daycare center has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

Court documents say 58-year-old Carla Faith was licensed to care for six children at her Colorado Springs site. But police say when they visited the property in November, they discovered 26 toddlers in a basement with an entrance concealed by a false wall.

Faith was arrested Monday on suspicion of two counts of reckless child abuse without injury and a single count of trying to influence a public servant.

She’s posted bond and attempts to reach her were unsuccessful.

