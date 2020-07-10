Colorado woman says hole in wall led to ‘at least 25, 30’ snakes invading her apartment

by: Shaul Turner (KDVR) and Nexstar Media Wire

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – A Colorado woman says dozens of snakes invaded her apartment following building renovations.  

Charlotte Moore says snakes have been getting into her home at the Fitzsimmons Junction Apartments since June 2, when balconies were moved at the complex.

“We noticed the smell was really bad and that’s when we started seeing the snakes,” Moore said.

She says at least 25 snakes have appeared along baseboards and under furniture, causing her to stay up for most of the night.

“I am up at 4 in the morning and I stay up until I literally fall asleep,” Moore said.

Moore has a distinct dislike and fear of snakes.

“To me, snake is Satan and I don’t deal with him. You feel me?” she said.

Moore, who has a disabled son, wants to be released from her lease.  .

Representative Lauren Richardson from the complex’s corporate office explained that a hole was discovered inside of a wall in the unit and has now been repaired.

The company issued a statement:

“The safety and comfort of our tenants is our highest priority. We take any presence of snakes very seriously and have worked with our professional pest control provider, who has assured us the issue has been adequately resolved. In addition to working with pest control, we have offered to accommodate Ms. Moore by relocating her to another unit or by releasing her from her lease with the return of her deposit. Ms. Moore chose to decline our offers and remain in the unit as the situation was addressed and ultimately resolved.”

Colorado’s law of habitability states landlords must provide a space that is safe, clean and does not pose health risks. For more information, click here.

