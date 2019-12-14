Colorado woman sets trap for porch pirates

Live Now
FILE – In this July 17, 2018, file photo Amazon Prime packages sit in a delivery truck before being unloaded in Miami. It’s just a week into the holiday shopping season, and Amazon is already having trouble getting packages to shoppers’ doorsteps on time. The company said the delays are due to bad weather in parts of the country and the large amount of orders it received during the Thanksgiving weekend, when it offered steep discounts. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

A Colorado woman is fed up with porch pirates — and found a creative way to fight back.

Christine Hyatt says her family has had packages swiped from their porch more than 20 times.

That includes her daughter’s diabetes medication.

Then she got the idea to load up empty boxes with garbage and put them out as revenge traps.

The pirate or pirates have swiped about four rounds of decoy Amazon packages so far.

The latest one contained cigarette butts, fast food trash and used kitty litter from the Hyatt’s cat, Draco Meow-Foy.

“If they are going to steal from me, that’s the consequences, they get to deal with poo,” said Hyatt.

“My other daughter told me that it was gross and I said, ‘but they deserve it.'”

Hyatt has a message to the thief or thieves: Thanks for taking the trash for her.

And she hopes they get the message, learn their lesson soon and stop stealing.

