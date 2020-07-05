Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 9, 1984, file photo, President Ronald Reagan addresses a ceremony in Baltimore, to unveil a statue of Christopher Columbus. Baltimore protesters pulled down the statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city’s Inner Harbor, Saturday, July 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lana Harris, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore protesters pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and threw it into the city’s Inner Harbor on Saturday night.

Demonstrators used ropes to topple the monument near the Little Italy neighborhood, news outlets reported.

Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, Confederate figures and others. They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas.

According to The Baltimore Sun, the statue was owned by the city and dedicated in 1984 by former Mayor William Donald Schaefer and President Ronald Reagan.

A spokesman for Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young told The Sun the toppling of the statue is a part of a national and global reexamination over monuments “that may represent different things to different people.”

“We understand the dynamics that are playing out in Baltimore are part of a national narrative,” Lester Davis said.

Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota; and Boston, where one was decapitated.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Racing"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Heat Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heat Safety"

March for Ryan Gipp

Thumbnail for the video titled "March for Ryan Gipp"

47 Years of Giving Back

Thumbnail for the video titled "47 Years of Giving Back"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 7-4"

Spotlighting small businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spotlighting small businesses"

Missing person in Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing person in Minot"

Cloverdale Foods quality issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cloverdale Foods quality issue"

COVID-19 ND Watch 7-4

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Watch 7-4"

College baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College baseball"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Mandan Market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Market"

Mandan Chiefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Chiefs"

Friday, July 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, July 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mandan Rodeo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Rodeo"

ScratchWerkes

Thumbnail for the video titled "ScratchWerkes"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss