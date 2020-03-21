Company working to give free shoes to healthcare workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Allbirds, the San Francisco-based sustainable footwear company, announced Friday it is supporting healthcare workers in the United States by offering free shoes.

“We are donating shoes to anyone who works in healthcare and is on the front lines of fighting COVID-19 right now,” the company said in a tweet.

If you work in healthcare and would like to take advantage of this promo, all you have to do is email together@allbirds.com to receive your free pair of the company’s best-selling Wool Runners.

“To our US healthcare community – we want to thank you for being on the front lines and helping to keep our communities healthy,” the company added.

Because of the overwhelming response, the company says it’s struggling to fill all the requests and will look for additional ways to give back.

