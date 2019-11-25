Conan the dog gets hero’s welcome at White House after raid

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump, present Conan, the military working dog injured in the successful operation targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, before the media in the Rose Garden at the White House, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military dog that played a starring role in the raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi seemed oblivious to the praise that President Donald Trump heaped on it Monday at the White House.

Conan, a Belgian Malinois, seemed much more interested in the head scratches it was getting from Mike Pence, repeatedly looking up at the vice president in search of more attention.

Trump used a slew of adjectives to describe Conan, which was injured when it was exposed to electric wires in the late October raid while chasing al-Baghdadi at the terrorist’s compound in northwest Syria. “Incredible.” “Brilliant.” “Smart.” “Ultimate fighter.” “Very special.” “Tough cookie.”

“So this is Conan,” Trump said. “Right now, probably the world’s most famous dog.”

Trump bestowed a medal on Conan and presented the dog with a plaque. First lady Melania Trump stood a few feet away.

The president said initially Conan was going to be muzzled for the appearance, but Trump said he thought that would put the dog in attack mode.

“He’s not in a bad mood today,” Trump told dozens of reporters, cameramen and members of TV crews gathered in the Rose Garden. “So you’re safe.”

Trumpsaid he asked members of the U.S. special forces who met with him Monday if an unarmed man would stand a chance against Conan. He said the special forces, who could not appear in public, told him ‘No.”

“Conan is really a hero,” Pence said, patting the dog on the head.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25"

Ramp Money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ramp Money"

Nursing Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Shortage"

Power in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power in Bismarck"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast (supersized!) 11/25"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/25"

Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Travel Could Be Hazardous For Thanksgiving"

Need for blood donations

Thumbnail for the video titled "Need for blood donations"

College Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Wrestling"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Pot Pardons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pot Pardons"

Thanksgiving Science

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thanksgiving Science"

Bank of ND and Marijuana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bank of ND and Marijuana"

Gas Prices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gas Prices"

Kurdish Protest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kurdish Protest"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-24-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 11-24-19"

Heart Hugs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heart Hugs"

AARC Gifts

Thumbnail for the video titled "AARC Gifts"

United Tribes Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Tribes Basketball"

Minot State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Basketball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge