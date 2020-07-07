Confederate flag emblem removed in South Dakota community

Live Now
National News

FILE – In this June, 29, 2020 file photo, George Floyd’s uncle, Selwyn Jones, right, and his aunt, Angela Harrelson, center, address the media in Minneapolis. Local residents say a South Dakota police department has removed a decal from its squad cars that featured a Confederate battle flag next to an American flag. Dave Mogard, the police chief in Gettysburg, declined to confirm that the decal had been removed, saying Thursday, July 2, 2020, that the City Council would discuss the issue at a meeting next week. Several locals, including Selwyn Jones, an uncle of George Floyd, say the decal had been removed from the department’s squad cars and station doors. (AP Photo/Jim Mone File)

GETTYSBURG, S.D. (AP) — The City Council in a South Dakota community named for the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg says a logo that included a Confederate flag has been removed from police department cars, buildings and patches.

A statement from the council Monday night says police Chief Dave Mogard has removed the logo from all uniforms, vehicles and buildings.

Several local residents, including Selwyn Jones, an uncle of George Floyd, called for the decal to be removed because they viewed it as a symbol of oppression and hatred.

Floyd, a Black man, died after he was arrested and restrained by police in Minneapolis.

Local residents had earlier said that the department removed decals from its squad cars, but officials previously hadn’t confirmed that.

