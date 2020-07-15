Congress considers adding cyber security position in the White House

National News

by: Trevor Shirley

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCMH) — Some members of Congress say its time create a dedicated position within the White House to protect against cyberattacks.

New York Representative Carolyn Maloney says the country’s adversaries have the U.S. in their digital sights.

“China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea [are] waging a silent war capable of shutting down critical infrastructure,” Rep. Maloney said.

On Wednesday, Maloney, along with members of the House Oversight Committee, warned about the digital dangers the U.S. faces.

“Cyber attacks are a critical, complex, prevalent and growing threat to the nation’s safety and economic security,” she said.

There’s now a push by some in Congress, including Wisconsin Representative Mike Gallagher, to create a dedicated position within the White House to oversee the nation’s cyber defense.

“I view the creation of a single focal point in the White House, the least bureaucratic, the least onerous, and the most efficient of all possible options,” Rep. Gallagher said.

Maloney said a similar position was created under President George W. Bush and expanded by President Obama but then eliminated by the Trump administration two years ago.

“This new position would restore the cyber coordination and planning function to the White House,” Maloney said.

There’s already a bill to create the position and Gallagher says it’s a job Congress should oversee, not a president.

“Making the role Senate confirmed, in other words, would provide greater permanence,” Gallagher said.

While it’s something Republicans and Democrats largely agree on, it’s not clear when a vote on the bill might happen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/15"

NDC JULY 15

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 15"

Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Increasing clouds and heat"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

NJCAA Announcement

Thumbnail for the video titled "NJCAA Announcement"

Bull Moose Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bull Moose Baseball"

Independent baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent baseball"

Lamoureux twins give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lamoureux twins give back"

Lottery Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lottery Down"

Fairview ordered to resecure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fairview ordered to resecure"

Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, July 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/14"

Charitable Gaming Down

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charitable Gaming Down"

Mosquito Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosquito Season"

Deep Water Fish

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deep Water Fish"

Mowing Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mowing Challenge"

Minot Coin Shortage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Coin Shortage"

Golf Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Tournament"

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/14"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss