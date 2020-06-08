Congressional democrats unveil police reform bill

National News

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — After days of consecutive protests, House Democrats answered calls for change Monday by introducing sweeping police reforms to end to police brutality.

“Never again should the world be subjected to witnessing what we saw on the streets in Minneapolis,” Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., said.

Missouri Democratic Congressman Lacy Clay says the Justice in Policing Act aims to hold law enforcement accountable for misconduct.

“We have to follow the will and wishes of the American people,” Clay said. “African Americans have experienced unequal treatment for far too long and this is not just occurring in big urban centers. It’s happening in suburban America. It’s happening in rural America.”

The bill mandates all law enforcement undergo racial bias training, makes it easier for victims of police brutality to sue and creates the first national database to track and prevent officers guilty of misconduct from being rehired.

Congresswoman Robin Kelly, D-Ill., says she’s hopeful it’ll pass.

“I think we have reached a tipping point and I think this will be not a moment but it will be a movement,” Kelly said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the bill already has 200 co-sponsors in the House and Senate.

So far, no Republicans have signed on.

And while White House officials say the president is open to some reforms, they say this plan has flaws.

“There are some nonstarters in there, I would say, particularly on the immunity issues,” White House Secretary Kayleigh Mcenany said.

Democrats say they want the bill passed by July.

