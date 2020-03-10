Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested for DWI in Texas

National News
Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Tuesday.

Jones was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later, Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said. She said she had no further details and an arrest report was not immediately available.

Jonesis being sued in Austin by the parents of a 6-year-old victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre who claim the Infowars host used his show to promote falsehoods that the shooting was a hoax. His attorney in that case did not immediately respond to a Tuesday message seeking comment about his arrest.

Jones founded Infowars and produces his radio show in Austin. An article posted on his Infowars website said Jones discussed the arrest on his show Tuesday and claimed that his blood-alcohol level was under the legal limit of .08 percent.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Much warmer and partly sunny"

Life Hacks: Smartphones

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Smartphones"

Region 5 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 5 Basketball"

Region 7 Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Region 7 Basketball"

Caucus Crowd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caucus Crowd"

Boys basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys basketball"

St. Mary's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Basketball"

Remarkable Chaplain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Chaplain"

GOP Caucus

Thumbnail for the video titled "GOP Caucus"

Robert One Minute 3-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 3-10"

New Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Equipment"

Williston Housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Housing"

Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 3-10-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 5pm Forecast 3-10-20"

Civil Support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Civil Support"

Minot School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot School"

Coronavirus funds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus funds"

Velva Water

Thumbnail for the video titled "Velva Water"

Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: Teens and Sleep"

Remarkable Women: Erin Huber

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women: Erin Huber"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/10"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge