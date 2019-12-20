Consumer spending up in November, best since July

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 29, 2019, file photo Horacio Ment shops at a Kohl’s store in Colma, Calif. On Friday, Dec. 20, the Commerce Department issues its November report on consumer spending, which accounts for roughly 70 percent of U.S. economic activity. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans increased their spending in November at the fastest pace in four months, and income growth rebounded to its strongest gain since August.

The Commerce Department said Friday that consumer spending rose at a 0.4% annual rate last month, led by a jump in spending on durable goods like autos. It was up from a more modest annual gain of 0.3% in October, and it was the best showing since July.

Incomes rose 0.5% in November after a weak 0.1% reading in October, reflecting a surge in hiring last month in which employers added 266,000 jobs, the most since January.

Economists are expecting consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of economic activity, to remain solid in the final three months of the year to support continued moderate economic growth. They are forecasting growth of around 2% in the current October-December quarter, similar to the 2.1% gain of the third quarter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

BPS Increase Enrollment

Thumbnail for the video titled "BPS Increase Enrollment"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-20"

A Very Warm Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Very Warm Weekend Ahead"

Sign Warriors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sign Warriors"

Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, December 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Teddy Toss Handout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teddy Toss Handout"

Juvenile Crime & the Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Juvenile Crime & the Holidays"

Kalix Recycling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kalix Recycling"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"

Bismarck FD

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck FD"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/19"

Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning One Minute Forecast 12-19"

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday: Mostly cloudy & cooler"

MPS Gives Presents to All

Thumbnail for the video titled "MPS Gives Presents to All"

Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Nicotine Cigarettes"

Peer to Peer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer to Peer"

Red Kettles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Kettles"

KT Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "KT Tree"

Star Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Star Fund"

Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge