Contagious Kindness Spread in One Middle School

CNN (MILTON, MASSACHUSETTS)– We need more stories like this: the act of spreading kindness.

In the hallways of a middle school in Massachusetts, the kids are still buzzing about what 13-year-old Jess Laflamme did.

While her classmates were at an assembly, Jess popped from locker to locker, leaving dozens of the sweetest messages. They were personalized post-its, all anonymous.

A couple of weeks later, classmates still hold tight to the tiny squares of positivity.

After the kids noticed Jess’s sticky note surprise, they turned into amateur detectives. They just needed to know who did this.

Jess wouldn’t confess, but by process of elimination, they figured it out. And, another student, inspired dozens of kids to write notes back to Jess. Her classmates pulled off the kindest form of revenge.

Jess shares, “Everyone was standing around my locker and I was like, “Okay”, and then I opened it and it was amazing.”

She adds, “I cried. I was very overwhelmed.”

At this school, kindness is so in right now, thanks to the girl, who started off the school year…on the right note.

