Move over pineapple…there’s another more controversial pizza topping.

According to a new OnePoll survey, more than a third of Americans detest anchovies on their slice. And the contentious pineapple still got a thumbs down from 32 percent of respondents.

As for jalapenos? More like jale-pe-no for more than 1 in 4.

On the flipside, pepperoni was the most popular pizza topping!