Coronavirus can spread through talking or even just breathing, experts say

Some experts are now saying the coronavirus can spread by more than just sneezing and coughing.

A prestigious scientific panel told the White House Wednesday night that research shows coronavirus can also be spread by talking and possibly even breathing.

According to Dr. Harvey Fineberg with the National Academy of Sciences, results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of the virus from normal breathing.

Fineberg said he was going to start wearing a mask when he goes to the grocery store.

He said even wearing a bandana would help.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force has said the group is toying with the idea of recommending broad use of masks in the U.S. to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

