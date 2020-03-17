Coronavirus has spread to all 50 US states

C: CBS News

West Virginia announced Tuesday that a patient has tested positive for coronavirus, according to CBS affiliate WOWK. West Virginia was the last state that had not yet confirmed a case.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the case came from the eastern panhandle of the state, according to WOWK. Before the case was announced, Justice had already declared a state of emergency to help free up resources to fight the virus.

Latest numbers in the U.S.

As of Tuesday afternoon, at least 106 people have died of the coronavirus in the U.S., and there are at least 5,800 cases in the country. Here’s the breakdown of the U.S. death toll:

54 – Washington

13 – New York

11 – California

6 – Florida

4 – Louisiana

3 – New Jersey

2- Virginia

2- Indiana

2 – Colorado

1 – Illinois

1- Texas

1- Nevada

1 – Kansas

1 – South Dakota

1 – Georgia

1 – Oregon

1 – Kentucky

1 – South Carolina