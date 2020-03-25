‘Coronavirus party’ in Kentucky results in one person testing positive

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 13, 2020 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear discusses developments in Kentucky regarding the new coronavirus in Frankfort, Ky. Beshear ordered bars and restaurant dine-in services to close in another aggressive step to contain the new coronavirus as the state reported its first death linked to the illness.(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner)

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A young adult who attended a “coronavirus party” in Kentucky has tested positive for COVID-19, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday.

According to Beshear, the party of people in their 20s “thinking they were invincible” got together to mock social guidelines.

“This is one that makes me mad, and it should make you mad,” Beshear said.

“Anyone who goes to something like this may think they’re indestructible, but it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt,” he said at a news conference in the capital, Frankfort.

Beshear also announced 39 new COVID-19 cases across the state of Kentucky. The state currently has over 160 confirmed cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, up to 20% of people hospitalized with coronavirus in the United States are between the ages of 20 and 44. In New York state, over half of the cases have impacted people under the age of 50.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/25"

Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday forecast: Mostly cloudy and colder"

LIFE HACKS: CORONA

Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE HACKS: CORONA"

DIY: build your own weather instruments at home

Thumbnail for the video titled "DIY: build your own weather instruments at home"

BSC Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Volleyball"

Minot Weekly Presser 3-24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Weekly Presser 3-24"

trading cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "trading cards"

Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 24th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MSU Early move out

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Early move out"

Minot Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Shelters"

Internet Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Internet Strain"

Tourism Industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourism Industry"

Wedding Delays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wedding Delays"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Social Distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Distancing"

Helpline

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helpline"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/24"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/24"

Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: breezy & warm"

Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge