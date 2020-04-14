Live Now
Coronavirus relief checks won't have to be repaid, feds say

CHICAGO (AP) — Videos and reports claiming that you’ll have to pay back the relief checks the federal government is sending to millions of Americans are false, federal agencies confirmed to The Associated Press.

The misleading reports say the checks, which go up to $2,400 for married couples, will need to be paid back on next year’s taxes.

Both the U.S. Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service say these social media reports are misunderstanding language in the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package that resulted in the one-time payments.

Americans won’t be required to pay that money back come next year, the Treasury said. 

