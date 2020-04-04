Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Coronavirus skeptic gains new perspective after being hospitalized with it

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH FORK, Colo. (KDVR) — You’ve probably heard someone say it at this point: the coronavirus is being blown out of proportion by the media, especially because more people die from the flu.

Clint Johnson of South Fork, Colorado was one of the many people who felt that way.

“I just didn’t take it serious. I just thought it was something media was coming up with to distract us from something,” Johnson said.

However, Johnson’s perspective changed when got the coronavirus himself.

He’s now sharing his story with others hoping others don’t make the same mistake he did.

“It’s like the flu times 10. You don’t want to do anything. You’re just completely miserable. I’ve never been that sick before,” said Johnson.

Johnson doesn’t know where he contracted coronavirus. All he knows is that he came home from a weekend of 4-wheeling in Moab, Utah feeling a little under the weather.

“One night I went to eat some ice cream and it just tasted like ice. I was like, ‘this is weird,'” Johnson said. “I pretty much blew it off. I was a skeptic saying, ‘I just got a cold, there’s nothing wrong.'”

Two days later, Johnson woke up and realized he didn’t have an ordinary cold.

“I couldn’t feel my hands and fingers,” he said.

Johnson drove to the hospital in Del Norte and after a scan of his lungs he was flown by helicopter to Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo.

His symptoms grew worse, and included pounding headaches, extremely low blood pressure and a fever that wouldn’t go away with medication. While he says he was able to breathe, he also felt some compression in his chest, like he was in a constant bear hug. However, the fever was the worst.

“I would wake up soaking wet. There was one whole day I slept on ice just to try and keep in manageable,” he said.

On Johnson’s second night at the hospital, the coronavirus patient next door passed away and doctors worried Clint’s organs might start to shut down.

“They told me it was like baby shards of glass in all your air pockets,” he explained.

Doctors began treating him with hydroxycloriquine and zithromax. For Clint, the drugs worked. Within two days, he began to improve.

“It did wonders in my case,” he said.

After six days in the hospital, Clint is now back at his home in South Fork with a new perspective on the coronavirus.

He’s now sharing his story hoping it might help save someone else’s life.

“None of us were taking it seriously and if I would have done my part and stayed home, there’s no telling who I could have prevented from getting it,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

Stadium Lights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stadium Lights"

Sanford Virtual Docs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sanford Virtual Docs"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

BSC Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC Signings"

Friday, April 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Legion Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legion Baseball"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Losing Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Losing Work"

Eating your feelings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Eating your feelings"

BisMarket

Thumbnail for the video titled "BisMarket"

Flower Central

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flower Central"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/3"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/3"

A weekend warm up is ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A weekend warm up is ahead"

COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID VICTIM'S FAMILY"

Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball"

Delivering Meals North Dakota Style

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delivering Meals North Dakota Style"

Communicating with NASA

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communicating with NASA"

Gift Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift Cards"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge