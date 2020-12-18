Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Coronavirus vaccine provided to US Supreme Court

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this May 3, 2020, file photo, the setting sun shines on the Supreme Court building in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON — The justices on the U.S. Supreme Court are being provided with doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

That is according to a letter by Capitol Physician Brian Monahan, which says the court, along with Congress and executive branch agencies are being given a limited supply of doses “for continuity of government operations.”

The doses are being provided under a directive by President Donald Trump that established continuity of government as a reason for vaccine prioritization. The Supreme Court and the other branches of government are supposed to be treated “in parallel.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Need for Nurses

Another Shipment

Thursday, December 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Virtual Blood Drive

Boxing meals

SYSK: Bob Curl

Record Bighorn Sheep

MDU Rate Hike

Pandemic Aid Ending

Grab n Go Meal

Virtual Match Up FF

Taco Bell bringing back Nacho Fries and other items December 24 for a limited time

Donating Winter Gear

Harnett County couple married for 61 years dies of COVID-19 minutes apart, holding hands

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneminuteForecast 12/17

Human Rights

A warm day today with a big cool down for the end of the week

Rugby Boy's Basketball

Early Signing Day

Williams Co. Correctional Center Complaints

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories