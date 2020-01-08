Corps trying to make more space for Missouri River runoff

In this Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 photo, a home is surrounded by floodwaters in Bartlett, Iowa. Flooding along the Missouri River has stretched on for seven months in places and could endure through the winter, leaving some Upper Midwest farmland and possibly some homes encased in ice. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

(AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers doesn’t expect to eliminate from its reservoir system all the leftover water from last year’s near record runoff that led to massive flooding along the Missouri River.

Officials are raising the current releases in expectation of high spring runoff again this year.

The Corps’ John Remus says the system needs to make as much space as possible in light of forecasts for warmer than normal weather and higher than normal runoff.

He says the Corps normally doesn’t release more during the winter because of the potential for ice jams and dams upriver.

